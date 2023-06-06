Rs 19 cr spent on free healthcare: Governor

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 5

A sum of Rs 19.19 crore spent on free healthcare during the last financial year benefitted over 17,000 persons in the district under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes of state and central governments.

This was stated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while addressing a meeting to review various development programmes here today. Appreciating the efforts of the Health Department, he said 13,764 patients were treated under the Mukhyamantri Himcare Yojana of state government by spending Rs 16.36 crore, while 3,568 patients were treated under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna of the Centre by spending Rs 2.83 crore.

The Governor urged all officers to adopt at least one person in their respective departments as Ni-kshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. He said TB eradication should be taken as a mission. He also stressed on coordinated efforts to check drug menace.

The Governor said 628 self-help groups were formed in the district under the National Rural Livelihood Mission and Rs 4.38 crore was given to them as financial assistance.