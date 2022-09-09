'19 lakh people associated with cooperatives in Himachal'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 8

The state Cooperation Minister, Suresh Bhardwaj, informed Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah that around 19 lakh people were associated with cooperative societies in the state. Bhardwaj gave the information during a conference of Cooperative Ministers of various state, which Shah was heading, at New Delhi today.

Bhardwaj said 4,881 cooperative societies were registered in the state and of these 2,178 were primary cooperative societies. He added that the state had started ‘Yuva Sahakar Yojana’ initiative to engage the youth in Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO).

The committees formed under this scheme will have at least 60 per cent youth and the inspectors of the department have been authorised to assist in their functioning. A task force has also been constituted for the smooth implementation of the programme. So far, 16 new FPOs had been formed and the work of about 30 more organisations was in the final stage in the state, Bhardwaj said.

