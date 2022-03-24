19 new Covid cases in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

As many as 19 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,412. However, there was no death due to the virus. The active cases declined to 205.

The highest number of five cases each was recorded in Hamirpur and Kangra, followed by three in Mandi, two in Kinnaur and one each in Solan, Una, Chamba and Bilaspur.