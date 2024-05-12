19-year-old dies as SUV falls into gorge

Shimla, May 11
A 19-year-old was killed after the SUV he was travelling in plunged into a gorge in Fagu, 17 km from here, on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Krish, a resident of Narail village in Kumarsain of Shimla.
According to information, the accident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in its fall into the gorge and causing his death on the spot.
After hearing the noise of the vehicle falling into the gorge, Surinder Singh, a local resident, came out of his house. He and other villagers reached the spot to help the victim. They informed the police, who took the body out of the gorge.
The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Theog, for post-mortem.
Later, the body was handed over to the family.
Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma said a case under Section 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and further investigation is underway.
The DSP said rash driving could be the reason behind the incident.
