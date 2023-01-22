19-year-old Hamirpur youth booked for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Kullu: A youth, Ashish (19) of Sujanpur in Hamirpur, has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl (16) in the Ujhi valley of the district on January 18. SP Gurdev Sharma said the police had recorded the statement of the victim and a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act had been registered. Teams had been deputed to nab the accused. TNS

Case registered against 3 for Baddi firing incident

Solan: A day after a gunshot was fired at a labourer contractor, Hansraj (29), in the Baddi industrial area, the police have booked Babu Ram, Ajay and a third accomplice under the Arms Act and the IPC. The trio came to Hansraj’s rented room and asked for financial help. After lending Rs 10,000, he refused to give them more money, leading to an altercation. A manhunt has been launched. TNS

Speaker launches portal for sale of Chamba artefacts

Chamba: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania inaugurated the e-commerce portal "www.chambaproducts.com" from the local Bachat Bhawan here on Saturday. He said Chamba’s traditional products and artefacts were gaining global popularity. Chamba thal, sculptures, Chamba rumal, Chamba chappal, chukh and other products will be available on the e-commerce portal. OC

Shivratri fair souvenir to be e-published: Mandi SDM

Mandi: SDM Ritika Jindal said the souvenir of the Mandi Shivratri Fair would be published digitally this year to make it accessible to more people. She said, “The heritage of Mandi will be shown in it. Its theme will be the ancient form of the Shivratri fair and folk traditions.” She urged local writers to send articles to the District Language Office by January 30 so that these could be included in the souvenir.