The Nurpur police intercepted an HRTC bus at the interstate police barrier at Kandwal on Wednesday and inspected the luggage of passengers. On noticing the police, one passenger became nervous and attempted to get off the bus. However, the police team acted swiftly and frisked him. During the search, a transparent plastic pouch containing 10.16 grams of heroin (chitta) was recovered from his pocket. The contraband was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

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The accused was identified as Kratabhya Pathania (19), a resident of Thambha village in Shahpur subdivision of Kangra district.

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Additional SP, Nurpur, Dharam Chand Verma said that an FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act had been registered.