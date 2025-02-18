DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 19-year-old Sirmaur deportee still in shock, prefers to keep mum

19-year-old Sirmaur deportee still in shock, prefers to keep mum

Ambika Sharma
Solan, Updated At : 02:21 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
Shattered after being let down by a travel agent, the family of a 19-year-old Sirmaur youth, who returned home last evening from the Amritsar airport, has preferred to remain silent.

He is among 112 Indians, who were deported by the US yesterday. He had entered the US on January 25 and was taken into custody immediately.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nischint Negi confirmed that as per the protocol of deportation, a police team escorted Ritesh (19), from the Amritsar airport, and was handed back to his family at Palio village in Nahan. His father had also gone to receive him at the Amritsar airport.

Ritesh, who was pursuing a course in pharmacy, had left for Mumbai in August last year after being promised a job in the US–based pharmaceutical company by an agent. After a few days, Ritesh was informed that his work visa for the US was ready.

However, he was taken to several countries instead of going straight to the US. Ritesh spent a harrowing time in the past five months and had to even go without food and water

at times.

The family was asked to pay Rs 45 lakh in instalments to ensure his safe travel to the US.

The harried family arranged funds from their relatives, friends as well as availed a loan to meet the exigency and ensure their son’s safety.

A fellow villager from the non-descript Gumti village in Palio gram panchayat confirmed that Ritesh’s father is a government teacher and his mother serves in the Rural Development Department as a panchayat secretary.

