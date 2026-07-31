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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 19-year-old woman swept away by river in Chamba district, body found after overnight search

19-year-old woman swept away by river in Chamba district, body found after overnight search

Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem; investigation into the incident is under way

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 09:44 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The body of a 19-year-old woman, who was swept away by strong currents after she slipped and fell into the Siyul river in Chamba district while grazing sheep, was recovered on Friday, police said.

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The deceased—identified as Shabnam, daughter of Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Prerh village in the Sanghani area of the district—fell into the river on Thursday.

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The police, the fire department, ITBP personnel and locals had conducted a search operation throughout the night. Her body was recovered from the river near Jaldi on Friday morning, officials said.

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According to preliminary information, Shabnam had gone to the riverside to graze her livestock when she accidentally fell into the river and was swept away by the swift current.

Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem.

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An investigation into the incident is under way.

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