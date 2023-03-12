190 nabbed under NDPS Act in Shimla in 2 months

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The police have registered 150 cases and arrested 190 persons for possessing and peddling drugs in the past two months in Shimla alone. Owing to enhanced surveillance and frequent raids, the seizure of drugs, particularly ‘chitta’ (heroin), have increased manifold in recent months.

A majority of drug peddlers arrested were either inter-state suppliers or smugglers or local peddlers.

As per the data procured from the Police Department, 100 of the 150 cases registered are related to ‘chitta’ (heroin). Besides, the police have also recovered opium, charas, syrup, poppy husk and cannabis.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi says, “Besides arresting drug peddlers and local suppliers, we have nabbed inter-state drug suppliers. Around 50 drug-related cases were registered in the first two months of 2022 but with advanced techniques, enhanced surveillance and identification of peddlers, we have registered 150 cases and arrested 190 persons in the past two months.”

The police have recovered 7 kg of charas, 2 kg of opium, 4 kg of poppy husk, 8.62 gm of smack and 1 kg of heroin in the past two months in Shimla city and its surrounding areas. They have also arrested four main suppliers of drugs and the process is underway to seal their properties worth Rs 60 lakh. Moreover, constant raids have forced many drug peddlers or suppliers to flee the state.

Gandhi says, “Our aim is to break the drug supply chain and the impact is visible. We raided premises and houses from where drug peddlers were operating and managed to nab most of them. In fact, the police teams mostly found houses locked, as drug suppliers and peddlers had left the state. We need more inter-state cooperation for which a proposal has been sent to the competent authorities.”

He says, “We have impounded vehicles and recovered mobile phones of drug suppliers. This provided us vital inputs for nabbing more accused involved in the illegal trade. Addicts, who had taken to drug peddling, have been identified and sent to rehabilitation centres.”