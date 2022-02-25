190 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, February 24

As many as 190 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 282,924. Besides, one person died of the virus in Kangra.

The highest number of 64 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 34 in Shimla, 22 in Chamba, 21 in Mandi, 16 in Hamirpur, 11 each in Una and Bilaspur, eight in Sirmaur, six in Solan, two in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Kullu. The total active cases declined to 1,471.—TNS