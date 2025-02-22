1965 war hero cremated with Army honours in Kangra

Lt Col Uttam Singh Guleria, a 1965 Indo-Pak war hero, was cremated with Army honours at his native village Darkata in Dehra constituency of Kangra district today.

The 88-year-old veteran Army officer breathed his last after prolonged sickness. Guleria was awarded with Sena Medal for his display of courage in Operation Barki on the frontiers of Pakistan while serving in Armoured Core of Indian Army. He served in the Army for over 37 years and retired from the service in 1994. He is survived by his two sons Col Vishal Guleria and Vikas Guleria, a daughter and wife.

A team of Army personnel from division headquarter at Yol Cantt laid wreath on the behalf of Chief of Army Staff. Many serving and former Army officers also paid tribute to the departed soul, along with other dignitaries and local people.