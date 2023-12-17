1971 war martyrs remembered

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 16

Floral tributes were paid at the Martyr Memorial Complex located in Indira Market here today on the occasion of the 52nd Vijay Diwas commemorating the India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The function was organised in cooperation with the District Sainik Welfare Department and the district administration.

190 from state sacrificed lives In the 1971 war, 3,843 soldiers were martyred while 9,851 soldiers were injured.

As many as 190 soldiers from Himachal, including 21 from Mandi district alone, were martyred in the war.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor (retd), Additional Deputy Commissioner Nivedita Negi, Brig Khushal Thakur (retd), Brig Naveen Kumar Goyal (retd), Mandi Mayor Virender Bhatt, Deputy Mayor Madhuri Kapoor and ex-servicemen paid floral tributes to the martyrs. A two-minute silence was also observed. Veer Naris Chinta Devi, wife of Krishan Chand of Dogra Regiment, Krishna Devi, wife of Narotam Ram, and retired Honorary Captain Chand Ram were honoured on the occasion.

In the 1971 war, 3,843 soldiers were martyred while 9,851 soldiers were injured. As many as 190 soldiers from Himachal, including 21 from Mandi district alone, were martyred in the war. Nivedita Negi, while thanking the Army, said, “We are able to sleep peacefully at home only when the Army is standing on the border day and night to protect us even in difficult situations. The entire nation will remain forever indebted to those families whose sons had sacrificed their lives for the country. The district administration is always ready to provide all possible help to the families of the martyrs and ex-servicemen.”

Lt Gen Kapoor (retd) said, “East Pakistan was liberated on December 16, 1971, which is known as Bangladesh today. Lt Gen AK Niazi of Pakistan was forced to surrender in front of Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora, Army Commander of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.” Brig Khushal Thakur (retd) said that in this 13-day war, India had divided Pakistan into two parts.

#Mandi #Pakistan