198 rescued, 249 still stuck in Ukraine: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said so far 198 students and residents of Himachal had returned home safely while efforts were on to ensure safe evacuation of the remaining 249 in Ukraine.

Making a statement in the Vidhan Sabha today on the stranded students and other people from Himachal in Ukraine, Thakur said the state government was in regular touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate safe passage of students from Himachal.

He said while 198 students had returned home safely, 249 were still stuck in various cities of Ukraine, including 53 in Kharkiv. The state government officials are in touch with families of 163 students who are still there. Efforts were on to establish contact with the students or families of remaining 86, he added.

He said all efforts were being made to facilitate their return and ensure their safety in Ukraine. The Central Government had increased the number of flights to bring back its nationals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the Russian President to ensure a safe passage to Indians.—