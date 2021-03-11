19K cases settled at Lok Adalats in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 15
A total of 43,780 cases were taken up at the National Lok Adalat before different benches in the state. As many as 19,205 cases were settled/disposed of yesterday.
Approximately Rs 53 crore were recovered/awarded to the claimants. Justice Sabina inaugurated the first National Lok Adalat at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.
