19K cases settled at Lok Adalats in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

A total of 43,780 cases were taken up at the National Lok Adalat before different benches in the state. As many as 19,205 cases were settled/disposed of yesterday.

Approximately Rs 53 crore were recovered/awarded to the claimants. Justice Sabina inaugurated the first National Lok Adalat at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.