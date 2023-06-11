Rs 1K cr provided in Budget for Bilaspur rail project: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 10

The proposed railway line to Bilaspur will be completed in the given time frame and Rs 1,000 crore has been provided in the current Union Budget for the project, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, here today. He added that it was unfortunate that the state government was not releasing its share of funds for the railway project.

On the Kiratpur-Nerchowk section of the national highway widening project, he said that the four-lane road had been opened for a trial and would be officially opened on June 30.

The Union Minister, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the Congress had always resorted to appeasement politics whenever it ruled the country and Rahul Gandhi was no exception.

Earlier, he presented a slideshow on developmental and welfare programmes launched by the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “India has experienced unparalleled development during the nine years’ rule of the Modi government. The Central Government has launched a number of welfare schemes to improve the economic condition of the poor and needy.”

Anurag said that a low cost fertilizer was being provided to poor farmers and the minimum support price of various crops had been increased by 60 per cent in the past few days. He added that over Rs 246 lakh crore had been given to farmers across the country under the Kisan Samman Nidhi in the form of Rs 6,000 each year.

The Union Minister said that farmers were being given special care and schemes for agriculture insurance, farm tool subsidies and other reliefs had been started for their welfare.