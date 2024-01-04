1K women perform ‘maha nati' at Winter Carnival in Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 3

Around 1,000 women of 95 Mahila Mandals of the left bank region (area falling on the left side of the Beas river), wearing traditional dresses, participated in the 'maha nati' on the second day of the Winter Carnival at the Mall Road in Manali today. The Mahila Mandals of the right bank will perform the Maha Nati on January 5. Manali SDM Raman Kumar Sharma said the winner of ‘maha nati’ would be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and the runner-up team would be given Rs 1 lakh.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur said ‘Kullu nati’ was world famous and the traditional attire was very attractive. He said the folk culture and dances were being gracefully carried forward by the younger generations. He appreciated the efforts of the carnival committee to promote tourism and preserve the folk culture. Various cultural events and competitions were also held in Manu Rangshala, the open air auditorium. Artistes from other states also amused the spectators with their traditional presentations.

Meanwhile, the auditions and grooming rounds for the Winter Queen beauty pageant were underway.

The carnival committee selected 28 contestants today and various rounds will be held in the Manu Rangshala from tomorrow.

Various other social activities will also be carried out by the participants. The winner of the event will be awarded Rs 1 lakh and a crown, the first runner-up will be bestowed with Rs 50,000 and the second runner-up will be given Rs 30,000.

The audience kept dancing with the spectacular performances of the artistes even in the cold weather till late night at Manu Rangshala during the first cultural evening yesterday. MLA Chandershekhar participated as the chief guest and Manali SDM Raman Sharma welcomed him as per local tradition. Kathak was presented by the Kuluth cultural troupe. Artistes of Nityangana Group of Naggar sang film songs. Ramesh Thakur entertained the audience with his melodious voice.

