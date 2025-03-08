Rs 1L prize for tip-off on chitta smugglers in Chamba’s Ulansa

The Ulansa Gram Panchayat in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district has issued a public notice informing villagers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unidentified individuals entering the village. The notice also calls for immediate reporting of any unattended or dubious items to the panchayat or local authorities.

In an effort to curb the menace of drug trafficking, the panchayat has also appealed to the residents to inform them about individuals involved in the sale or consumption of intoxicating substances like ‘chitta’.

To encourage whistle-blowers, the panchayat has assured that the identity of informers will be kept confidential. Moreover, a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given to anyone who provided crucial information that leads to legal action against the accused, said the notice.

The panchayat officials emphasised that timely reporting of such activities could help maintain peace and security in the region. Villagers were advised to contact the given mobile numbers or local police in case of any suspicious occurrences.

This proactive initiative aims to safeguard the community and reinforce security measures in the area.

For further information or to report suspicious activities, residents have been advised to contact panchayat representatives on 8894186717 or 9816486523.