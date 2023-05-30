1st house meeting of Shimla MC today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

The first house meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Apart from various development works, issues of parking facilities in the city, taxes and filling of vacant posts in different departments are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

Mayor Surender Chauhan and Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal have been conducting meetings with officials and heads of different government departments to know about the ongoing development works as well as those halted due to lack of funds or other reasons.

The Mayor also visited some sites of ongoing projects to take stock of the progress and hurdles faced in the execution of the projects.

He has given assurance that he will take up the matter of vacant posts with the state government. It is expected that most of the vacant posts will be filled on the basis of requirement. The posts of sanitation staff, senior officials and employees of the Electricity Department among others have been lying vacant for a long time now.

Many councillors have been demanding the construction of parking lots in their wards. Thus, the issue of parking lots is most likely be discussed during the house meeting. The civic body is also expected to take decision on increase or decrease in different types of taxes, besides the salary hike and release of DA instalment to employees.

The meeting will start after the administration of oath to the five newly nominated councillors.