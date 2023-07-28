2,000 given job offer letters: Bali

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 27

Bal Mela organised in memory of former minister and senior Congress leader GS Bali concluded at Nagrota Bagwan today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was scheduled to visit the concluding ceremony. As per official sources, his trip was cancelled due to bad weather in Shimla as his helicopter could not take off.

RS Bali, son of GS Bali and chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), while talking to newsmen, said that the CM could not come to Bal Mela due to bad weather. He has, however, sent his wishes to the organisers of the mela.

“My father served the Nagrota Bagwan Assembly constituency for 25 years. Now the people have given me the chance to serve the area and I would continue the legacy of my father,” Bali said.

RS Bali said that his father had strived to provide employment to the unemployed youth of Nagrota Bagwan and the state. To continue the drive a rozgar mela was organised in Bal Mela this year. “Top companies sent their human resources teams and hired about 2,000 eligible candidates and gave them offer letters. The drive for providing unemployed youth jobs would continue in Nagrota Bagwan,” he said.

During the mela, medical aids were given to about 200 physically challenged people.

Congress MLA Rajesh Dhirmani, CPS Kishori Lal and former Rajya Sabha member Viplove Thakur were among other Congress leaders present on occasion.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu