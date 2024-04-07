2,000 Shimla houses to get sewerage line

Shimla, April 6
In a relief to residents of the areas merged with the Shimla Municipal Corporation recently, around 2,000 houses will soon get sewerage connectivity.
The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam will install about 20-km line across the town by spending nearly Rs 10 crore to provide sewerage connectivity to the left-out areas.
Under the project, several areas of Kanganadhar, Panthaghati, New Shimla, Mehli and Mashobra will be connected with sewerage, for which tenders have been floated by the Nigam and the work is expected to start soon.
Further, buildings in the Totu and Majiath wards will also with sewerage connections. Despite being part of the town, the two wards lacked sewerage connectivity due to which people living here had to face a lot of inconvenience.
The people of Totu and Majiath had complained that due to the lack of sewerage connectivity, they had to pay around Rs 25,000 every time to empty septic tanks. Moreover, unbearable stench had made life miserable for them, they added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...