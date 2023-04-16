2,300 examined at Una eye camp

Our Correspondent

Una, April 15

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated an eye checkup camp organised at DAV Centenary School in Una city today. As many as 30 eye specialists from different medical colleges and institutions checked 2,300 persons people at the camp and free spectacles were given to the needy. It was organised under the aegis of the ‘Prayas’ organisation with the efforts of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

The Governor said continued efforts towards ‘positive health and care’ had begun to yield results. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of ‘Swasth Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ were bringing about revolutionary changes in the field of healthcare.

He said, “The India-made Covid vaccine not only saved precious lives in the country, but also benefited people across the globe.” The Governor hailed the ‘Aspataal-Saansad Mobile Swasthya Seva’, a fleet of mobile health care vans providing free diagnostic and health services to people living in remote habitations of the state. He said the service initiated by Anurag Thakur about five years ago showed his commitment towards addressing public issues.

Earlier, Anurag said that the ‘Aspataal-Saansad Mobile Swasthya Seva’ was initiated in 2018 by introducing three well-equipped medical vans having blood test facilities and diagnostic tests for some other diseases.

The Union Minister said, “33 mobile health vans are providing services in eight districts of the state. About eight lakh persons have been provided free services till date.” He added that 30 eye specialists checked 2,300 persons during the camp.

The Governor gave free spectacles to patients. Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, former minister Virender Kanwar, former MLAs Rajesh Thakur and Balbir Singh were also present on the occasion.