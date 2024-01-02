Rs 2.35 lakh fine imposed for food sample failure

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 1

The court of Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Mandi, has imposed a fine of Rs 2.35 lakh on five wholesalers and retailers of the district in the cases of food sample failure. Taking the side of prosecution in various cases under the Food Safety Act, the ADM imposed this fine on the establishment owners.

Additional District Magistrate Mandi Dr Madan Kumar said that a sample of chana dal (gram) being sold by Lalit Kumar, a native of Dehar, was found to be misbranded. A fine of Rs 60,000 was imposed.

Chetan Sharma, a native of Chachyot tehsil at Gohar, was fined Rs 70,000 as the sample of Naclozyme Plus syrup was found substandard. Nikhil Kumar Gupta of Dehar was fined Rs 45,000 because the ‘badi’ sample was found substandard. Anant Ram of Nerchowk was fined Rs 30,000 for ghee sample failure and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on Nishant Sharma, a native of Chakkar because ‘namkeen’ sample were found misbranded, the ADM said.

The ADM cautioned all wholesalers and retailers of Mandi district that if any kind of deficiency is found in the food items, it will be taken seriously.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi