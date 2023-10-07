2.54 kg narcotics seized, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 6

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said the police arrested one person and seized 2.54 kg charas and 776 gm opium from his possession on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Prem Singh of Graman village under Padhar tehsil in the district.

“The seized narcotics are in commercial quantity. The SHO concerned has been asked to investigate the matter to ascertain the source of the seized contraband,” the SP said.

A case has been registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act at the Padhar police station.

