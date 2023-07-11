2.5L houses sans power, generation down to 10%

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 10

Following heavy rains over the last three days, power generation and distribution have been hit hard in the state. With most power plants shutting operation due to heavy silt, the power generation has dropped down to just 10 per cent of the total installed capacity.

On the distribution front, around 4,700 distribution transformers out of the total 36,000 are disrupted, leaving around 2.5 lakh households without power across the state.

“On an average a single distribution transformer caters to around 50-60 households. Given the number of affected transformers, around 2 to 2.5 lakh households would be without electricity,” said Manoj Upreti, Director, Operations, HPSEBL. The most affected districts in terms of power outage is Kullu (1,849 DTRs disrupted), Solan (709), Mandi (643) and Shimla (551).

Upreti further said that repair and restoration process was underway but the incessant rains and lack of connectivity, both physical and telecom, was delaying the restoration work. “Roads are broken or obstructed at various places, so the movement is a problem. Also, telecom connectivity is also down at many places, especially in Manali area. It is further slowing down the repair work,” he said.

Meanwhile, heavy silt in the rivers and streams has forced the shutdown of nearly all hydel projects, both of the state as well as of the Centre. “We shut down both Nathpa Jhakri hydro power station and Rampur hydro power station on Sunday morning due to heavy silt. The power plants can continue if the silt is less than 5,000 PPM but it is around 15,000 PPM at the moment,” said an SJVN official. “With such heavy silt, it’s not possible to continue power generation,” he said.

Most of the hydel projects of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited have also been shut down, except for three projects in district Kangra. “These three are also not running at full capacity,” said Praveen Dhiman, an official from Himachal Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre.