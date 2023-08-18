Rs 2,643 cr for upgrade of rural roads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

The Central Government has approved Rs 2,643.01 crore for the upgrade of 254 roads in the rural areas of the state for 2023-24 under the batch-1 of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III).

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said, “Under the PMGSY-III batch-I, 254 roads in rural areas having a total length of around 2,683 km will be upgraded. The Central Government will provide Rs 2,372.59 crore of the sanctioned amount while the state will contribute Rs 270.42 crore.”

He said that the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was effectively taking up the issues of the state with the Union Government. He added that he had twice met the Union Rural Development Minister and once along with state Congress president Pratibha Singh and urged him to approve funds at the earliest.

