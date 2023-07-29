Rain fury: 2,731 Kullu families hit, several lose livelihood

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 28

At least 2,731 families were affected by torrential rain in Kullu district on July 9 and 10, with many losing their houses and commercial establishments, such as shops, dhabas and hotels.

The two days of continuous rain had the Beas and its tributaries in spate, causing a considerable damage to infrastructure from Manali up to Aut. Besides, flashfloods and landslides caused massive destruction to private and public property in the district. At least 27 persons had also gone missing in Kullu district.

Monsoon fury July 9-10 Mayhem 577 houses were completely destroyed in Kullu district

1,726 residences were also partially damaged

428 hotels & shops, 325 cowsheds also destroyed

Rs 785.96 crore loss district witnessed in torrential rain

Data retrieved from the Kullu district administration by The Tribune reveals that 577 houses were completely destroyed, while 1,726 residences were partially damaged due to the rain. Besides, 428 commercial establishments and 325 cowsheds were damaged in the district. Sandip Kumar, a resident of Manali, said, “My commercial building at Bahang in Manali was partially damaged by the flooded Beas. However, A few shops and nearly 40 dhabas were washed away. A few hotels were damaged near Aloo ground in Manali. The flooded Beas completely washed away the Kiratpur-Manali highway at several locations between Manali and Patlikuhal.

On the way to Aut from Manali, the Beas brought misfortune to families at Bada Bhuen Jiya adjoining Bhunter. Many affected families at Bada Bhuen Jiya are now putting up their relatives’ houses.

Flashfloods in Gadsa valley and Kais in Kullu also left many families homeless. At Sainj market, 130 families lost their homes. The affected people want the state government to rehabilitate them at a safe place. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said Rs 7.38 crore had been disbursed as compensation, while Rs 2.11 crore more is being disbursed to the affected families in Kullu.

