2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Mandi district

ANI

Mandi, September 24

A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Mandi district on Sunday morning, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Tremors were felt around 4.52 am and the earthquake struck at a depth of 4 km, the department said.

On Tuesday evening, a quake of magnitude 2.1 had struck Chamba district, it added. The tremors were felt around 9.15 pm and the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km.

