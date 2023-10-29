2,820 MT paddy procured in Solan, 3,255 MT in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 28

The Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (FCSC) has procured 2,820 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy in Solan district this season. Farmers were made payments directly in their bank accounts within 48 hours, said

Rajeshwar Goyal, Managing Director, FCSC, last evening. He inspected the procurement centres at Malpur and Nalagarh.

Goyal said that there was a record production of paddy in Sirmaur district and the FCSC procured 3,255 MT at the Dhaulan Kuan and Paonta Sahib mandis. He added that the state government was facilitating farmers in selling their produce. He took stock of the facilities at the two centres and also interacted with farmers as well as the officials of the corporation.

