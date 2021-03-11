Rs 2.9 cr spent on Una tap water connections: Satti

Our Correspondent

Una, AUGUST 10

Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Satti today said Rs 2.9 crore had been spent in Una development block during the last two-and-a-half years under the Jal Jeevan Mission on providing free tap water connections to 12,045 houses.

Addressing a public gathering in his segment, Satti said the state government had performed exceptionally in the Centre-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission and that it had become one of the front-running states in achieving the targets set under the mission.

Jal jeevan mission HP has become become one of the front-running states in achieving the targets set under the Centre-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission. As many as 8.44 lakh houses have been covered. —Satpal Satti, Chairman of state finance commission

Satti said 8.44 lakh houses had been covered under the mission in Himachal Pradesh, which has a tough geographical terrain and providing drinking water to the remotest habitations was a challenge.

The BJP leader said about 70 per cent agriculture land in Una district had been brought under irrigation and efforts were underway to increase it.

Satti said new lift irrigation schemes were being initiated in Una district, while numerous check-dams on rivulets were being constructed to conserve rain water, recharge ground water table and provide direct irrigation to fields from the newly created reservoirs.

Satti said the target to irrigate every field and reduce the dependence of farmers on rainfall would be achieved soon, adding that Himachal Pradesh would also be the first state in achieving the national goal of doubling income from agriculture.