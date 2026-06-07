2 arrested for assaulting UP tailor, vandalising shop in Shimla

Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a tailor from Uttar Pradesh and vandalising his shop in Shimla’s Sanjauli area after mistaking him for a man accused of misconduct with a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

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Police clarified that the person accused in the minor’s case had already been arrested and that the assault victim had no connection with the incident.

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An FIR was registered at the Sanjauli police station on Saturday based on a complaint filed by Azeem Mirza, an Uttar Pradesh resident who runs a tailor shop in the area.

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The accused have been identified as Madan Thakur (43), a resident of Devghodi village in Shimla district, and Vijay Sharma (47), a resident of Sanjauli.

According to Mirza’s complaint, the accused, accompanied by a woman, entered his shop on Saturday and questioned him in connection with the case involving the minor girl. They allegedly asked the girl to identify him, but when she failed to recognise him, they assaulted him.

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Mirza further alleged that the accused damaged the wiring of a CCTV camera installed in his shop.

He also claimed that he and a colleague were paraded through the market area, where they were assaulted and slogans were raised against them.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 333, 115(2), 351(2), 191(2), 190, 324(4), 196(1) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

The two accused were subsequently arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh, said the man accused of misconduct with the minor had already been arrested and that Mirza and his colleague were not linked to that case.