2 arrested for death at de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 7

The police today arrested two inmates of a Nalagarh-based drug de-addiction centre for allegedly thrashing another inmate to death.

The police said, the duo, along with two more inmates, had allegedly thrashed 22-year-old Deepak, a resident of Baddi, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The duo had then accompanied an unconscious Deepak to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he was later declared dead.

The police said one of the accused was apprehended from the Baddi-Chandigarh road while the other fled towards Mohali but was arrested. The other two accused, who fled from the de-addiction centre towards Punjab, are still on the run.

As per the preliminary probe, the de-addiction centre, New Serenity Homes, at Nalagarh is operating without the required permit. Since it could not fulfil requisite norms, its licence was not renewed. The centre owner is yet to be traced.

Baddi SP Mohit Chawla said all the four accused hail from Punjab. He added that given the shoddy arrangements at this centre, the police would inspect other de-addiction centres operational in the industrial belt to ensure that such incidents do not repeat and inmates get requisite facilities.