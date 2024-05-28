2 arrested for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 27

The Nurpur police today arrested two suspects, identified as Gurbachan Dhiman and Balkar Singh of Baan village near Nagni, in an attempt to murder and an Indian Arms Act case. As per information, the victim, Hakam Chand Sharma, a resident of the same village, was in his house when, at around 10.15 pm, someone threw stones in his courtyard. When he came out to check on his courtyard, he was allegedly assaulted by the suspects, who fired at him using a double barrel gun. The victim sustained injuries in the ordeal. Upon receiving information, the local police rushed to the spot and rounded up the suspects, seizing the gun used in the shooting from their possession. The incident is said to be a result of an old enmity between the duo and the complainant. Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said a case under sections 307,323,188 and 34 of the IPC and section 25 of the Indian Arms Act had been registered against the suspects, who were arrested this morning.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had deposited their licensed guns with the police as per the directions of the Election Commission at the Nurpur police station, but they were in possession of illegal guns.

