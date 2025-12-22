DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 arrested with ‘chitta’ in Shimla

2 arrested with ‘chitta’ in Shimla

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:32 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons have been arrested with 13 gm of ‘chitta’ (heroin) in two separate cases in Shimla. The police arrested Deepak Verma (35), a resident of Kalali village in the district, with 6.09 gm of ‘chitta’. Deepak was travelling in a bus (PB65AT2919) and was held with the contraband during a search at the Shoghi barrier.

Advertisement

In second case, Dheeraj Sharma (29), a resident of Ghaso village in Rampur, was arrested with 7.09-gm ‘chitta’ from Boileauganj in Shimla. Officials said cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts