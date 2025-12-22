2 arrested with ‘chitta’ in Shimla

Two persons have been arrested with 13 gm of ‘chitta’ (heroin) in two separate cases in Shimla. The police arrested Deepak Verma (35), a resident of Kalali village in the district, with 6.09 gm of ‘chitta’. Deepak was travelling in a bus (PB65AT2919) and was held with the contraband during a search at the Shoghi barrier.

In second case, Dheeraj Sharma (29), a resident of Ghaso village in Rampur, was arrested with 7.09-gm ‘chitta’ from Boileauganj in Shimla. Officials said cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.

