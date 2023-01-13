2 bids received for Rs 206-cr Kasauli ropeway project

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 12

Two bidders have evinced interest in the Rs 206-crore Kasauli ropeway project, whose tenders were floated last year. The Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC), which is executing the project, is hopeful of finalising a bidder soon after queries raised by a bidder are settled. This would pave way for its construction.

“The probability of plying electronic vehicles (EVs) at Kasauli was being explored by a bidder who had applied for a permit. The tourists would be dropped at their respective hotels after they get down at ropeway upper terminal at the Circuit House at Kasauli using the EVs,” informed Director, RTDC, Ajay Sharma.

Will reduce time by 40 minutes The 3.88-km ropeway will reduce the journey time from an hour to around 20 minutes

It will have the twin advantage of easing traffic snarls and promote cleaner environment

The lower terminal point of the project will be situated at Mohal Bhat ka Gaon at Jabli on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the NH-5

The upper terminal point will be near the Circuit House in Kasauli

In a bid to ensure utmost safety, the ropeway will be developed on the CEN standards which are European norms for standardisation and recommended by the Niti Aayog

Permit to ply 10 to 15 EVs has been sought by the promotor. If granted, it would be a first in the private sector in the state.

The 3.88-km ropeway will reduce the journey time from an hour to about 20 minutes. Besides, the ropeway will provide an eco-friendly mode of transportation.

It will have the twin advantage of easing traffic snarls as well as saving fuel which will promote cleaner environment. The lower terminal point of the project will be situated at Mohal Bhat ka Gaon at Jabli on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway-V. The upper terminal point has been identified near the Public Works Department Circuit House in Kasauli.

In a bid to ensure utmost safety, the ropeway will be developed on the CEN standards which are European norms for standardisation and recommended by the Niti Aayog. The Mono Cable Gondola technology having an indicative design capacity to carry 1,100 persons per hour will be put to use. Facilities like ample parking for ropeway riders will also be developed.

With no financial implication on the government, the project will be completed under the public–private partnership (PPP) mode. The land will be provided free of cost to the promoter firm, which will pay annual concession fee to the government.

With Kasauli lacking adequate means of providing entertainment to the tourists, this ropeway is being eagerly awaited by tourism industry as it is expected to boost hotel occupancy. Since traffic snarls on the narrow congested roads deter many tourists from visiting the hill station during the peak summers, the ropeway will provide tourists an easy transport alternative. The town is frequented by 5,000 to 7,500 tourists on a daily basis during the peak season.

