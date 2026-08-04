Two people have been booked for allegedly doctoring Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s photograph and circulating it on social media and using offensive language against Mahatma Gandhi, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at the Hamirpur Sadar police station against two people following a complaint filed by District Congress President Suman Bharti.

Advertisement

The Hamirpur district Congress Committee has strongly protested against the alleged doctoring and viral circulation of the CM’s photograph as well as alleged derogatory remarks made against Gandhi.

Advertisement

Bharti alleged that certain individuals doctored the CM’s photograph and circulated it on social media in an attempt to tarnish his image.

He further said that offensive language was used against Mahatma Gandhi, a matter the Congress party has viewed with great seriousness. “Attempts to damage the reputation of a person holding a constitutional office run counter to democratic values and strict action must be taken in such cases,” Bharti demanded.

Advertisement

Alongside legal proceedings, a defamation suit would be filed against the guilty to ensure no one commits such acts in the future, he said.

He urged the police administration to conduct a fair and thorough investigation and take stringent action against the perpetrators.

Hamirpur SP Balbir Singh Thakur said that a case has been registered against two individuals, Ravi Sharma and Himanta Chaudhary, and all aspects are being investigated.

The police are examining digital evidence and other facts related to the case. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law once the investigation is complete, he added.