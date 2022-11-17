2 booked under NDPS Act in Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 16

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against two Una residents for possessing the substantial quantity of Schedule ‘H’ drugs. In a press note, SP Arijit Sen Thakur said acting on a tip-off, a police party raided a house in Prem Nagar and recovered 210, 41 and 15 tablets of altis alprazolam, anzilum alprazolam and nadbrock-N. A case has been registered against owner of the house Upinder Kumar and Happy, a resident of Lalsingi village.