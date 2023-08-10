2 brothers from Jalandhar stabbed to death in Himachal’s Nalagarh

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 10

Two brothers were brutally murdered in broad daylight by three unidentified youth, who stabbed the duo on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road this evening at around 4:30 pm.

According to Nalagarh DSP Feroz Khan, the duo, identified as Kunal and Dipan, were working as electricians in Industrial Area here where their maternal uncle was working as a driver since the last one year. They hailed from a village in Jalandhar.

“The duo had gone to Manali few days ago along with their friend Gaurav Gill, who also belongs to their native village. They owed some money to a shopkeeper at Manali which had become a bone of contention among them,” added Khan.

The brothers received a call from Gaurav Gill today who asked them to meet him on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road to settle the dispute. Though their maternal uncle warned them of not going there alone, they did not pay heed to his advice.

On reaching the spot, the brothers were beaten up and stabbed with sharp-edged weapons by three unidentified youth, who were waiting for them while two others escorted them on a scooter, according to the CCTV images assessed from the spot by the police.

Police rushed the victims to a hospital, where they were pronounced brought dead by the doctors. The DSP said nakas have been laid and the police were trying to trace the assailants.

