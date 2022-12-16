2 buses collide

Mandi, December 15
Two buses collided at Pandar on the Mandi-Karsog road in the district today. However, no passenger was hurt in the incident. According to the police, both buses coming from opposite directions collided with each other due to rash and negligent driving. There were schoolchildren among the passengers.
