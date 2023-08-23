2 casualties reported in Mandi following heavy rain

Mandi, August 23
Two casualties have been reported in Mandi district due to rain disaster on Wednesday.
One person was killed at Kuklah and the other at Anah village.
According to the deputy commissioner, flash flood incidents occurred at Kuklah and Anah villages in Mandi, which damaged the residential buildings. Two people were trapped under the debris. Their bodies were retrieved.
The DC said there was information that people were trapped because of flash floods. Forces have been deployed to evacuate the stranded people.
Since Tuesday night, it has been raining heavily in Mandi district, where roads have been blocked because of landslides.
