2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 25

Cloudbursts at two places wreaked havoc in Kullu district this morning. There was, however, no loss of human life or livestock. Five houses were completely destroyed, while 15 others suffered partial damage due to a cloudburst in Pancha nullah of the Gadsa valley around 4 am.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the cloudburst caused damage in two patwar circles of the area. Apart from that, the Bhuntar-Gadsa-Maniyar road was also damaged at many places. He said two bridges were washed away while private and government land also suffered damage. A team of revenue officials had been sent to assess the losses.

A portion of the Bhuntar-Gadsa road damaged due to a cloudburst in the Gadsa valley of Kullu district on Tuesday. Tribune photo

One house and four shanties were washed away due to another cloudburst in Brahm Ganga nullah in the Parbati valley. The water level in the Parbati suddenly went up, causing panic among the people living downstream. However there was no loss of human life or livestock.

Meanwhile, torrential rain left a trail of destruction in Churah subdivision of Chamba district, causing flood-like conditions in various rivulets and nullahs. The downpour caused disruption of traffic on interior roads.

Several residential areas have been severely affected with houses facing threat of flooding. Landslides have occurred at multiple locations, adding to the peril faced by residents.

The Chamba-Tissa road was heavily impacted, leading to blockade at certain points, forcing people to undertake arduous journeys on foot to reach their destinations.

