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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 2 constables killed in car accident in Shimla

2 constables killed in car accident in Shimla

Injured were taken to IGMC, however, succumbed to their injuries

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:59 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Car collided with tanker on Talland-Khalini road in wee hours
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Two police constables were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a tanker near Khalini in Shimla.

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The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Praveen Mehta and Constable Hemant Kumar, both posted at the Police Lines in Kaithu, Shimla.

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According to the police, the accident took place in the wee hours of Monday on the Talland-Khalini road when the driver lost control of the car and it collided with a tanker. Both constables sustained serious injuries in the accident.

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A police team from the East Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and rescued the injured. They were taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for treatment, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla (City), Mehar Panwar confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered. Further investigation is under way.

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