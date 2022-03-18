Rs2 cr corpus to preserve cultural heritage: Minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 17

The government is committed to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the state, including fairs and festivals. Rajinder Garg, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, said this while inaugurating the seven-day Nalwari Festival at Bilaspur today.

He said the government had established a corpus fund of Rs 2 crore for for the protection of cultural heritage. He added that besides increasing funding, the government had decided to open a Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Mahavidyalya in the state.

He said the heritage of erstwhile Kehloor Estate would be displayed.—