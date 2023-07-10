Rs 2 crore for smart classrooms at Hamirpur college

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced Rs 2 crore for smart classrooms in the government postgraduate college here. Earlier, he inaugurated a canteen block at the college and an academic block at the HP Technical University that was built at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Sukhu laid the foundation stones for a Rs 2.01-crore residential colony for revenue staff and Rs 5.27-crore link road from Bhagot to Phaphan in Ukhali gram panchayat.