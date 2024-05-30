2-day HIV literacy workshop

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

State AIDS Control Society project director Rajiv Kumar chaired a two-day capacity building programme and treatment literacy workshop here today.

The event titled “My Health-My Responsibility” aimed at strengthening the community system to combat the virus. Kumar said the aim of the workshop was to bring district-level, state-level networks and individuals living with HIV together.

“Through this initiative, the society underscores its commitment to empowering stakeholders and enhancing the efficacy of HIV treatment and prevention strategies across the state. Also, HIV-positive people can collaborate to prevent the spread of the infection and become more aware of their rights and available facilities,” he said.

