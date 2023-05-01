2-day north zone Judges’ conference concludes

Shimla, April 30
The North Zone- II Regional Conference on “Contemporary Judicial Developments and Strengthening Justice Through Law & Technology” organised by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, in collaboration with National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, and HP Judicial Academy concluded today.
The two-day conference was attended by approximately 160 participants, including invitee Supreme Court Judges, High Court Judges and judicial officers of the High Courts of Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Earlier, Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan said the conference focused on deliberations on the development of technology, including AI, crypto-currency and information and communication technology in Courts.
At the end of the event, Justice AP Sahi, Director, National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, thanked Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, president, HP Judicial Academy, other Judges of High Court of HP and Rajeev Bali, Director, HP Judicial Academy for their efforts.
