2-day summit on social justice initiatives in Delhi

Health and Social Justice Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Wednesday virtually participated in a preparatory meeting for the two-day Samaveshi Niti Sankalp summit, chaired by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar. He said that the summit would provide the state with a national platform to showcase its pioneering initiatives and groundbreaking interventions in the social justice and empowerment sector, which are bringing tangible and positive changes.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, is organising the programme at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on November 18 and 19.

Shandil said that the summit would not only enable the state to share its experiences, achievements and innovative practices with other states but would also offer a valuable opportunity to learn from the best practices adopted by the Central Government and other states and union territories. The minister said that deliberations at the summit would revolve around four key themes — Re-imagining Prevention and Drug Demand Reduction for Nasha Mukt Bharat; Accessible Scholarships, Empowered Students; Early Intervention and Reduction of Disability Burden and Sugamya Bharat for Viksit Bharat — focusing on accessibility, inclusion and the creation of a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities.