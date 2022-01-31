2-day workshop organised for labourers in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 30

A two-day district level workshop was held here at the week-end for the registration of labourers under the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to provide them benefits under the welfare schemes initiated by the board. The motive of the workshop was to make labourers aware about the importance of registration with the welfare board.

Pyare Lal Sahu, Labour Officer, Mandi, who inaugurated the workshop, said the board had become a boon to the workers of the unorganised sector.

“To take advantage of the welfare schemes being run by the board for workers, it is mandatory for them to be registered with it. So far, about 3.5 lakh laborers are registered with the board in the state and Mandi district leads with 65,000 registered workers,” he added.

He gave information about the registration process for the workers and the documents required. “The main objective of the workshop was to provide various facilities to all workers and their families working in the building and other construction works of the state through welfare schemes,” he said. —