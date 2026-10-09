2 days on, Acharya back as Nauni university Registrar

In a fresh turn of events at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Baweja on Thursday restored Siddhartha Acharya as the university’s Registrar, two days after divesting him of the charge and appointing Dr DP Sharma to the post.

In a four-page order issued on Thursday evening, the Vice-Chancellor directed Acharya to discharge his statutory duties while ensuring administrative discipline, campus normalcy, financial responsibility and orderly functioning of the university.

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The move came after the state government sought a report from the university over Dr Sharma signing orders as Registrar on Wednesday despite the Secretary (Horticulture) having withdrawn the order appointing him. The development prompted the university administration to restore Acharya as Registrar.

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The university had witnessed a confrontation between the VC, the Registrar and a section of faculty, which had affected the academic environment and prompted government intervention to restore normal functioning.

While restoring Acharya, the VC directed him to strictly adhere to his instructions, warning that failure to do so could invite administrative consequences. The order also noted that the Registrar had failed to discharge his responsibilities during recent student unrest and faculty-related disturbances that disrupted academic activities.

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With the Chancellor-cum-Governor and Chief Justice of India scheduled to visit the university, Acharya has been directed to ensure institutional preparedness, protocol compliance and administrative coordination.

The order also stressed the need to pursue pending public-private partnership (PPP) proposals before the government to address the university’s financial difficulties, with its deficit stated to be around Rs 150 crore.

Acharya has further been directed to expedite pending court cases and submit reports on foreign tours undertaken by university employees to the Governor. The reports, according to the order, have been delayed by four months.

The Registrar has been asked to keep personal differences and disagreements aside, avoid unreasonable delays in important matters and ensure peace and discipline on the campus.

The latest order seeks to bring administrative stability to the university following days of uncertainty over the Registrar’s appointment.