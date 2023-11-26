2 de-addiction centre staff among 5 held for murder

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 25

The police yesterday arrested five persons for the murder of a Kullu youth, who was admitted o the drug de-addiction centre at Jhiri in Mandi district.

According to the police, Happy (21), a resident of Neoli village in the Sainj valley, was admitted to the Naya Savera drug de-addiction centre at Jhiri. The accused beat him up mercilessly and he succumbed to his injuries. Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said the police arrested centre employees Rajesh Kumar (Kullu) and Vijay Kumar (Bilaspur), centre volunteers Lokesh Yadav (Balh), Des Raj (Manali) and Sanjay Khullar (Jhiri).

The SP said that a court, remanded four accused in police custody till November 29. The police also sought police remand of the fifth accused Sanjay Khullar.

#Kullu #Mandi