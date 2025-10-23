DT
2 dead, 3 injured as truck plunges into gorge in Himachal's Solan

2 dead, 3 injured as truck plunges into gorge in Himachal's Solan

The incident occurs on Wednesday night near Chail, when the truck carrying 5 construction workers en route to a construction site falls into a gorge in Jubbar Lake

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 08:47 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Two people died while three others sustained injuries as their pick-up truck plunged into a deep gorge in Himahcal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near Chail, when the truck carrying five construction workers en route to a construction site fell into a gorge in Jubbar Lake.

In a statement to the police, an eyewitness, Nikhil Thakur, said he received a phone call from a contractor who was sending some labourers in a vehicle and directed him to show them to the location.

Thakur was waiting for the vehicle when he heard the sound of the accident and rushed to the spot, the police said.

Upon arriving, he found two people, including the driver, dead inside the vehicle, while two men and a woman were lying injured. He immediately called an ambulance and informed the police.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Solan. A post-mortem of the deceased is also being conducted there, Solan SP Gaurav Singh said.

The police said a case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (endangering human life or personal safety of others), and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS, and further investigation is under way.

